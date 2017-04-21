Brief "shelter in place" at Noel Elementary following reports of man with gun

Noel Elementary was under a brief shelter in place Friday morning following student reports of a man with a gun leaving the area.

ECISD Police placed the school under a precautionary shelter in place for about 15 minutes while they searched the area, but no one matching the description was found.

"We want to thank the student who made the report, and the Noel staff and our police officers for their quick responses," Mike Adkins with ECISD said. "This kind of awareness helps keeps our schools safe!"

Normal school activities were resumed shortly after 10 a.m.

