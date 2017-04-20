MISD sees STAAR score improvement, including Crockett Elementary

STAAR Test results are in for 5th and 8th grade students.

Midland ISD is seeing improvement in five of the six tests compared to last year’s scores.

Math result improved from 65 to 74 percent for 5th grade and from 67 to 74 percent for 8th grade.

Spanish reading results improved by 18 points for 5th grade and 7 points for 8th grade.

Additionally, when compared to Region 18, MISD outperformed in all area.

“The results are encouraging and all the credit goes to the hard work in the classroom. We are optimistic about our most recent results and look forward to additional gains with the second administration,” said Patrick Jones, Chief Academic Officer with Midland ISD.

Several MISD schools have shown significant improvement including Crockett Elementary with 19 percent jump in Math from last year.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.