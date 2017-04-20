2 arrested with 342 lbs of marijuana in Brewster Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 arrested with 342 lbs of marijuana in Brewster Co.

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Brewster County Facebook) (Source: Brewster County Facebook)
(Source: Brewster County Facebook) (Source: Brewster County Facebook)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Brewster County deputies arrested two men in connection with a smuggling attempt back from April 11.

According to their Facebook page, pursuing officers identified the suspects and found evidence at the scene that led to their arrest.

The men are being charged with possession of 342 pounds of marijuana.

Brewster County deputies are also looking for other suspects at this time.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly