MISD schools out of lockdown, MPD still looking for assault suspect

Midland police is currently conducting a search for a suspect in the area of B Street and Bedford Avenue.

According to MPD, the suspect assaulted a female victim outdoors in the neighborhood, causing minor injuries, and took her purse.

He fled on foot and is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old,6' 2" tall with a skinny build, last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

San Jacinto Junior High and Bowie Elementary were put on precautionary lockdown earlier, but that has now been lifted.

If you have any information about this suspect call MPD at 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.