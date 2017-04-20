1 ejected in Hwy 158 fiery crash

An accident is being reported over scanner traffic near Gardendale on Hwy 158 near Hwy 358.

We hear a person was ejected from one of the cars involved and the car caught fire.

At this time first responders are on the way from the scene of another accident near that area.

We also have a crew on the way and will keep you updated as we learn more details.

