Lady panther soccer star signs with Sul Ross State University



On Wednesday, Permian Lady Panther Soccer star Lynden Sterling signed to play at Sul Ross State University.

She was injured the entire 2015-2016 soccer season.

She didn't even know if she was going to be able to play this season.

This year she was named first team all district.

She says playing soccer at the college level is something she has always wanted to do.

Why did she choose Sul Ross State University?

" I liked the city, Alpine, the coached really cared about his athletes. He makes sure they are where they need to be. " Said Lynden

Lynden plans to study physical therapy in college.

Other schools she was considering include, University of the Southwest, Western Texas College and Lubbock Christian.

