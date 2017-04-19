ECISD responds to incidents in 2 separate campuses

ECISD responded to two separate incidents in two campuses Wednesday morning.

We're told A Bowie Middle School student reported seeing a social media post where a 7th grade boy threatened violence at the school. The boy was located, but no weapons were found on him. It is believed someone else made the post trying to get him in trouble.

A little later at Bonham Middle School, crime stoppers led officers to a 7th grader with a toy gun in his binder. No one was threatened and will not face charges. He will be facing disciple, according to ECISD.

