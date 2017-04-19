1 Killed, 1 injured in Jeff Davis Co. crash

A Tuesday crash between Alpine and Fort Davis has left one dead and one injured.

James Bratton, 66, was traveling southbound on SH 118 with Patricia Bratton, 67, when they crashed in their motorcycle. James fell on the roadway and Patricia fell in a ditch.

At that time an 89-year-old woman was traveling in that same direction and ran over James, who was laying on the road.

We're told James was pronounced dead on scene and Patricia was taken to Big Bend Regional Hospital were she is being treated.

