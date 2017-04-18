Wranglers pitcher wins conference honor

Odessa College Wrangler Pitcher Matteo Bocchi. (Source: wranglersports.com) (KWES) -
Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Pitcher Matteo Bocchi was named the WJCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
Conference officials made the announcement Tuesday.
This is for his performance during April 9th - 15th.
The right hander went 1-0 last week.
In 5 innings pitched, he allowed just one earned run.
He struck out 6 and walked one batter.
The sophomore is from Parma, Italy.
