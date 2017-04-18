Wranglers pitcher wins conference honor - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College Wrangler Pitcher Matteo Bocchi. (Source: wranglersports.com) Odessa College Wrangler Pitcher Matteo Bocchi. (Source: wranglersports.com)
Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Pitcher Matteo Bocchi was named the WJCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

Conference officials made the announcement Tuesday.

This is for his performance during April 9th - 15th.

The right hander went 1-0 last week.

In 5 innings pitched, he allowed just one earned run. 

He struck out 6 and walked one batter.

The sophomore is from Parma, Italy. 

