Wranglers pitcher wins conference honor

Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Pitcher Matteo Bocchi was named the WJCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week.

Conference officials made the announcement Tuesday.

This is for his performance during April 9th - 15th.

The right hander went 1-0 last week.

In 5 innings pitched, he allowed just one earned run.

He struck out 6 and walked one batter.

The sophomore is from Parma, Italy.

