Child bitten by pit bull in Ector Co. improving condition

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was bitten by a pit bull.

The incident took place in the 11600 block of W. Westmark St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said a 9-year-old boy was bitten.

"He's got extensive injuries on both arms," said Sheriff Mike Griffis. "I can honestly say I've never seen injuries like this to a child, ever in my life."

The child was airlifted to Lubbock for further treatment. He is now walking and improving, according to the Ector Co. Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the officer that arrived on the scene, shot at one pit bull that charged at him.

Two of the dogs were put down and the other was returned to the owner after it was determined that dog had no involvement.

The sheriff's office urges dog owners should be responsible for their own pets and keep them chained or fenced away.

"The owner is absolutely responsible," said Griffis. "It is their responsibility to take care of these dogs, keep these dogs in the fence, in the house, away from the public at large."

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.