On Monday, The UTPB Falcon Baseball Team fell in non conference action to Abilene Christian.

Final Score

UTPB: 2

Abilene Christian: 3

Stats

Kameron Mathis: (LP) ( 2.0 IP) ( 3 ER)

Randal Toribio: (3-4)

Falcons record falls to 8-29.

