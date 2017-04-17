Midland I.S.D. down to 6 candidates for the superintendent position

The search for a new superintendent at the Midland Independent School District could soon come to an end. The search has been narrowed down to six candidates.

It's been a long process for MISD but it's done carefully to make sure everyone in the community had a chance to have a say on who the next leader of the district will be, but importantly, they want to carefully select who is going to hold that responsibility.

The district has asked the community what they were looking for in a superintendent, they interviewed superintendent search firms and found one. Now it's moving onto the next phase and that's doing the actual interviews with the applicants.

The search firm gave the board the names of the candidates Monday night at their closed meeting. This is to start preparing questions for the interviews and to make sure that all applicants are asked the same questions so everyone gets a fair shot.

The board said everything is being done on schedule and the board is expected to vote on their finalist on May 30.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.