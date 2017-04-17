Ward County Sheriff's Office reviewing surveillance video on dead rabbits

After an image of dead rabbits outside a Monahans Chinese restaurant circulated on social media last week, the Ward County Sheriff's Office is investigating for further clues.

The sheriff's office told us the rabbits have been cleaned up since then and their deputy is reviewing surveillance video from a church across the street.

Deputies are looking for a vehicle possibly involved. Although vehicle details are limited, they found one white Dodge or a Ford white/cream colored pickup that went through drive-thru about 4:00 that morning.

They are also looking into more surveillance videos this week for a clearer picture that could possibly give more clues to the suspect(s) involved.

We will keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.