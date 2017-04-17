Odessa police releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Danielle Christina Garcia, 28, with 18 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her are Jazmin Hernandez, 20, with 11 outstanding warrants and Rodnesha Bibbs, 24, and Cynthia Ann Bonner, 54, each with 10 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Angel Misquez, 23, with nine outstanding warrants.

If you know where these fugitives are, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

