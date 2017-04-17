TRAFFIC ALERT: Morning road clean-up on I-20, FM 866

The westbound lanes on I-20 and FM 866 will be backed up for a few hours following a morning rollover.

We’re told an 18-wheeler was exiting the interstate Monday morning when the truck dove off and flipped onto its side causing it to spill some oil.

The driver didn’t suffer any injuries, but DPS is still investigating.

Work on the road may cause some backups this morning. TCEQ is working to clean up the area, but it will be a few hours before the road is cleaned up and back to normal.

