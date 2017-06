On Sunday, The Midland RockHounds beat the Springfield Cardinals.

Final Score

RockHounds: 9

Springfield: 4

Stats

J.P. Sportman: (3-5) (3 RBI)

James Naile: (4.0 IP) (2 ER)

Grant Holmes: (WP) ( 3.2 IP) ( 2 ER) (6 K)

RockHounds improve to 5-5 on the season.

They are back in action Monday.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.