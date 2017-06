Midland RockHounds infielder Melvin Mercedes has been transferred to AAA Nashville.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday.

Through 4 games, he was batting .313 with 5 hits.

The 25 year old was drafted in the 16th round of the 2012 M.L.B. Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Jean Carlo Rodriguez was been transferred from extended spring training to fill his spot.

