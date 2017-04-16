Landspout reported in Alpine - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Landspout reported in Alpine

By Rachel Briers, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook) Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine. 

A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado.

A tornado actually drops from a cloud that has rotation in it causing it to be very intense and violent.

The cloud associated with a landspout is high based and doesn't have rotation in it.

Usually, landspouts are short lived and weak.

If you see a landspout, make sure you head indoors away from windows.

A Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day is in effect. 

