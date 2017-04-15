The Abyss visits Odessa through OSW

A wrestling mainstay was in Odessa Saturday night, making his return to west Texas for the first time since the early 2000s.

His appearance brought fans out of the woodwork's to see him, and others, wrestle in this months Old School Wrestling.

"The monster abyss is here in Odessa, Midland and I'm bringing the pain," The Abyss said before his showdown.

All of the wrestlers did just that after fans filed into the Ector County Coliseum, building D, to watch Aprils version of OSW.

Fans waited for the show officially begin with autographs, pictures and merchandise, then got to see plenty of exciting moves from some of their favorite characters.

"It was really cool," said Mikey, a local wrestler. "I really liked that I had friends that came to help me, because without friends you don't have anything. The bullies didn't prevail."

But for as loud as the fans got for all the regulars, they were even more prepared to scream for the special guest.

"I'm very honored, a very humbling feeling," said the Abyss. "The fact that the fans still come out to see The Monster Abyss and to see me perform my craft and do what I do, it's very humbling and I'm very appreciative and something I don't take lightly. I very much, I love the fans. They are the lifeblood of this business."

The Abyss added that the sport of wrestling as a whole has gained a lot of traction lately, opening plenty of avenues for fans, and wrestlers, to explore, especially events like Old school wrestling.

"But the independent scene, stuff like this, OSW in Odessa, Texas, the independent wrestling scene all over the country is flourishing," said the Abyss. "So it's a great time to be a wrestling fan and to be a wrestler."

The next OSW night will be announced on their Facebook page, OSW Old school wrestling.

