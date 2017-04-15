City of Odessa Easter egg hunt brings close to 3,000 participants

The City of Odessa celebrated Easter with families Saturday morning. They held one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the Basin. Every year, it brings close to 1,000 to 2,000 guests and that number has grown this year.

"It was like a big old tornado trying to get me," said Dayanara Bayel, 9. "I was right in the middle of it and all of them were just around me. I only got five eggs but if you don't get something that you don't want, be happy for the other kids."

The City's annual community Easter egg hunt brings hundreds of kids to UTPB's park near the soccer field. Kids were not only on the hunt for regular Easter eggs, but golden eggs that led to premium prizes.

The egg hunt was separated by age group and was about four soccer fields long. In a matter of five minutes, all 30,000 eggs were collected. But even if that didn't lead to everyone getting a golden egg or even just a couple, kids told us the reason for Easter is why they had a reason to smile today.

"When everybody gets together, it's a good way for families to come in and enjoy with their kids and their families and enjoy the love of Easter," said Madison Gamboa.

"Easter is spending time together and remembering what Christ did for us so we would have all this kind of stuff and just to remember him," said Jessica Chavarria.

If you missed the Easter egg hunt today, here are some egg hunts happening on Easter Sunday.

Midland/Odessa:

- The Purple Sage Park in Odessa at 2:00 p.m.

- The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity in Midland at 9:15 a.m.

- St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church will have one after their service.

Andrews:

- Andrews Presbyterian Church at 12 p.m.

- Maranatha Assembly of God Church after their service.

Crane:

- Martin Park following Tabernacle Baptist Church service.

Fort Stockton:

- Fort Stockton's First Baptist Church will hold one following their service.

