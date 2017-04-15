Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day issued for Saturday

The threat of severe weather remains in the forecast this weekend.

We are looking at the potential to see a couple strong to even severe storms around the Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon.

Currently, any storms that fire up are expected to be isolated in nature.

The hazards for any strong storms include hail up to quarter size, 40 to 60 mile per hour wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

Forecast models are showing the storms could begin around 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon and will lose intensity after sunset.

For the very latest on the weather, download the free Stormtracker 9 Weather app for your iPhone or Android device by clicking here.

The Stormtracker 9 Weather Team will keep you up-to-date with the very latest on-air, online and on social media.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.