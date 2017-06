Midland College Lady Chap Baseballs Janea Bunn was named a Division 1 NJCAA All American Honorable Mention.

In 2017 the center averaged 11.7 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Bunn helped the lady chaps make a 2017 NJCAA Women's Basketball Championship appearance.

