Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketballs Mariah McCully was named a Division 1 NJCAA Second Team All-American selection.

In 2017 McCully averaged 15.4 points per game, 2.4 steals per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.

McCully helped the lady wranglers make it to the 2017 NJCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

The lady wranglers were beaten in the quarter finals by Shelton State Community College.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.