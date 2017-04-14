Image of dead rabbits in Monahans circulating social media

An image circulating on social media has people talking.

The picture, taken by Roberto Pena, shows a pile of dead rabbits in an ally.

At this time very little information is available as to who did this and why.

We reached out to Pena, he tells us the picture was taken outside the Great Wall restaurant in Monahans Friday morning.

We have also reached out to Monahans police and we’re told they can’t give us any information until Monday or Tuesday of next week.

