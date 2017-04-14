Midlander on quest to get Houston Texans tickets

A Midlander is on a mission to make it to Houston for a reason you may not expect.

On April 12, Hunter Haynie tweeted at the Houston Texans asking how many retweets it would take for them to get him some free tickets.

hey @HoustonTexans how many RTs for tickets to the home opener for a huge fan? — hunna (@Hunter_Haynie) April 12, 2017

In a turn of events, the Texans tweeted back.

Haynie is now trying to get 9,999 retweets to make it to the team’s home opener. He's currently at 767.

Want to help? Retweet him @Hunter_Haynie! Who knows, he may take you with him.

