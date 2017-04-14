Midlander on quest to get Houston Texans tickets - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midlander on quest to get Houston Texans tickets

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midlander is on a mission to make it to Houston for a reason you may not expect.

On April 12, Hunter Haynie tweeted at the Houston Texans asking how many retweets it would take for them to get him some free tickets.

In a turn of events, the Texans tweeted back.

Haynie is now trying to get 9,999 retweets to make it to the team’s home opener. He's currently at 767.

Want to help?  Retweet him @Hunter_Haynie! Who knows, he may take you with him.

