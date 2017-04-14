Man wanted after assaulting Home Depot employee - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man wanted after assaulting Home Depot employee

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
(Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a wanted suspect.

The man pictured attempted to steal merchandise from Home Depot at 11:30 today. MPD says he also assaulted an employee who confronted him.

Anyone with information that leads to his identity is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly