A slam dunk for education

The pen is mightier than the board.

On Thursday, two Odessa High Lady Broncho Basketball players signed to play at the college level.

" It means a lot. One thing that I preach to them is education, and basketball is just a small part of it ." Says Odessa High Lady Broncho Head Basketball Coach Olivia Pyburn.

Ruthie Fox will be playing at Tarleton State University.

She will be studying criminal justice.

Ruthie Fox says. " I want to be a detective or with the police. Its good because I get to further my future, not only that and get to play what I love doing which is basketball and also get an education."



Kai' Naja Walton is going to Western New Mexico University.

She plans to study psychology or pharmacy and eventually work in the medical field.



" It means everything, like I said its just another dream come true and I'm just ready to start my new adventure." said Kai' Naja Walton.

" I know they are going to turn out and do great things, most importantly and get that degree and continue to flourish in this world. Said Pyburn.

