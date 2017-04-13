Restaurant Report: 2 Midland Restaurants make low performer list

It was a busy week for health inspectors in Midland for the week of March 6 through March 10.
Several Midland restaurants made the low performer list.
Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant on Cuthbert was cited for the following:
This resulted in 27 demerits for Ajuua's.
Cotton Patch Cafe at 2320 W. Loop 250 was cited for the following:
This resulted in 20 demerits for Cotton Patch Cafe. However, a manager at Cotton Patch believes all the corrections have been made.
7-ELEVEN at 809 S. Midkiff was cited for the following:
This resulted in 18 demerits for 7-ELEVEN.
Meanwhile, there were several top performers for the week in Midland.
Some of these include:
Starbucks Coffee on Rankin Highway, Schlotsky's on Wadley, Little Ceaser's on Rankin Highway, as well as The Lucky Dog on Parkdele and Regal Tall City Stadium.
