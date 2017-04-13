Andrews PD looking for aggravated robbery suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Andrews PD looking for aggravated robbery suspects

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Andrews Police Department) (Source: Andrews Police Department)
ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

The Andrews Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating suspects in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at 601 S. Main Street on Thursday just after 1 a.m.

One is believed to be wearing a Royal Blue hoodie, approximately 5’6” tall and 140 pounds. It is unknown if the suspect is a man or woman.

The second suspect is a man about the same height and weight as the first suspect and wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a bandana on his face. He is believed to have tattoos on his hands.

Both are described as Hispanic and in their 20s.

