Andrews PD looking for aggravated robbery suspects

The Andrews Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating suspects in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at 601 S. Main Street on Thursday just after 1 a.m.

One is believed to be wearing a Royal Blue hoodie, approximately 5’6” tall and 140 pounds. It is unknown if the suspect is a man or woman.

The second suspect is a man about the same height and weight as the first suspect and wearing a long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a bandana on his face. He is believed to have tattoos on his hands.

Both are described as Hispanic and in their 20s.

