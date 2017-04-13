Child Abuse Awareness spread throughout the community in the month of April

In the month of April, Child Abuse Prevention is an opportunity to learn about the signs of child abuse.

It's also a time to learn how to prevent it before it gets to the point of abuse.

Communities all around the nation come together to support families and children and here in our community several organizations come together to hold events like High Sky Children's Ranch, CASA and Harmony Home.

There goal is not only reinforcing strategies that are working, but also to provide resources and activities for the Permian Basin to help end child abuse and neglect.

Local agencies strive to help keep our children safe.

"People don't realize the impact of child abuse that physical and emotional abuse wound the soul of a child and if not prevented or intervened will continue to affect them throughout their lifetime," JaLynn Hogan, Executive Director at High Sky Children's Ranch said.

The cost per victim is estimated to be $35,000 and $1.25 billion er year just in Texas.

However, cost of prevention is much more feasible at $1,500 to $4,000 per family annually.

"You know a lot of people think why is this important to me," Hogan said. "I don't have child abuse in my family, we're healthy and strong, but your tax dollars pay for the result of child abuse in our community."

Some of the alarming statistics shown by the Center for Disease Control say that 70% of abused children are more likely to be arrested for a violent crime and 66% are more likely to become involved with drugs or alcohol.

Signs can be shown early on that you may need help before it reaches to the point of abuse.

"Frustration, stress," Hogan said. "Child abuse is a result of not being able to handle whats going on inside of you and in your life and you take it out on other people."

The biggest way to prevent child abuse hogan says is awareness and the community knowing about local support services for families.

"There are places you could go to get help, if we also made it okay for people, you know, to get help," Hogan said. "To say all people struggle, all people get frustrated, you know, there's not a parent in the world who hasn't felt like they're angry at their child."

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to recognize the importance of families and communities working together.

They work to not only prevent child abuse and neglect, but also to advocate the social, physical and emotional well-being of children and their families.

