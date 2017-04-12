Three bulldogs sign with colleges



On Wednesday, three Midland High Bulldog Baseball players signed to play at the next level.

Chris Sims signed to play at Lubbock Christian University.

Ryan Culp signed with Austin College up in Sherman, Texas.

Zach Richards signed with Ridgewater College in Minnesota.

Why did they choose those colleges?

Chris Sims says. " My original plan was to stay close to home. That is what T got to do and I got an offer to do it so I chose there."

"I got on the recruiting website NCSA, and they saw my side arm and they really liked it. I went out for a camp this past weekend and kind of gave them what they were looking for. I kind of made my decision there, and I was really excited to experience that." Said Ryan Culp.

Zach Richards says. " One of the coaches I was with for summer ball, he is the assistant coach there. That's a good deal out there and I have been with him for a couple years now."

Midland High Bulldog Head Baseball Coach Barry Russell says. " The way that I look at it is that they are not going to college to play baseball. They are going to college to get an education and baseball is on the side which makes it even better. It gives them a chance to do something that they want to do but it gives them a chance to get an education which is ultimately what we are here for."

