Midland ISD accepting suggestions for new campus name

Midland ISD is accepting suggestions for the new name of the old Crockett Elementary campus.

The Board of Trustees will be selecting the name after citizens, school personnel, board members and student groups submit suggestions and documentation that supports their choice.

All names will need to be submitted by April 26 via email or physical mail.

You can do that by emailing james.riggen@midlandisd.net or sending a letter to 615 W. Missouri Ave, Suite 624A, Midland, TX 79701.

