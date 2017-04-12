Police investigate claims 8-year-old was given drug-laced candy

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a medical emergency that happened to an 8-year-old boy this week.

We're told the investigation is in connection with a social media post that has been going around the area stating that the child was given drug-laced candy. However those claims have not been confirmed to be true at this time.

The child was playing at 2750 North Grandview when he suddenly became violently sick.

We’re told the child was transported to Neighbors Emergency room before police responded to the Mr Gatti's location and later transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Steve LeSueur with OPD tells us the police department is working to gather more information. They have interviewed the child, potential witnesses and reviewed video.

They have also obtained medical records, but at this time no evidence shows that the child was poisoned.

The person making those claims was also contacted, but was unable to give officers a description of the individual who allegedly gave the boy candy.

At this time we are told "Odessa Police Department does not believe that there is an immediate threat to our community."

However, OPD says they encourage the public to "always be aware of your surroundings and to encourage your children to never approach, accompany, or accept gifts from strangers."

Anyone with information regarding this situation should contact Det. K. Thompson (432) 335-4931.

Once the investigation is complete, OPD will release more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more details.

