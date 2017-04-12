New Jersey teen sentenced for making bomb threats to Sul Ross State

A New Jersey teen was sentenced for making bomb threats to Sul Ross State University.

Wednesday, Senior United States District Judge Robert A. Junell sentenced the teen to time served followed by five years probation.

Sul Ross State University and the Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, as well as a former State Representative received threats last September.

Nicholas Kyle Martino, 17, admitted to making two phone calls to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8, 2016, and making a hoax bomb threat to Sul Ross. Approximately two hours later, Martino followed up with a phone call to the BBRMC threatening to kill everyone in the hospital.

Those threats happened on the same day as an active shooter situation at the Alpine High School where one student received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the shooter committed suicide.

Martino admitted to communicating threats via Twitter on Sept. 10, 2016, to kill former Texas State Representative Pete Gallego and his family as well as another threat to bomb Sul Ross.

Martino was released following today’s hearing. He had been in federal custody since his arrest at his residence on December 1, 2016.

A hearing to determine a restitution figure in this case is expected to occur in federal court in Alpine within the next 90 days.

