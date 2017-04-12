Panera Bread coming to Midland in April

Panera Bread is finally opening in Midland later this month.

The bakery-style café located at 2804 West Loop N. will open April 24 and will have online ordering and delivery available.

The store will open from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

