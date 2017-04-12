Midland Parks and Recreation inviting youth to MLB competition

The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is inviting kids to participate in the Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit, and Run competition.

Children between the ages of seven and 14 can attend the free event on April 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Security Bank Ballpark.

The event is the official skills competition by the MLB.

Boys and girls will be divided into four age divisions and will have the chance to advance levels all the way to the Team Championships at Major League ballparks.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.