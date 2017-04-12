Big Spring police investigating shooting, 1 dead

Big Spring Police responded to 1607 E. 11th Place in reference to a gunshot wound victim.

The man injured had a single gunshot wound to the left of the abdomen area. He was identified as Theron McVae, 19.

The victim told officials his brother, Gregory Leal, 22, shot him in their home.

He was transported to the fire station by his mother and then taken to Scenic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Leal was taken into custody where he confirmed he had fired a single shot at his brother. He is being charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

McVae's body was transported to Lubbock where an autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing, we will update as we learn more.

