300 lbs of marijuana recovered from Brewster Co. ranch

Approximately 300 pounds of marijuana were recovered from a Brewster County ranch Tuesday evening.

According to the Brewster County Facebook page, the suspects fled the area, but are being investigated at this time.

They are described as three Hispanic men, one black man with dreadlocks and a Hispanic woman with long hair.

The suspects were wearing camouflage clothing.

Residents along Highway 118, south of Alpine are being asked to be on the lookout and contact the sheriff’s office with any information.

You can do that by calling (432) 837-3488.

