New baby care class offered at ORMC for first-time parents

The new baby care class at Odessa Regional Medical Center provides basic infant care.

It helps increase your confidence as you prepare for that new addition to your family.

Stephanie potter has been teaching the class for 10 years now and suggests any new parents take the class.

"Anytime they can get any education that's gonna reduce their stress level and help them feel more comfortable and more relaxed and more informed, it's gonna be a good thing," Potter said.

The class covers a variety of things all to make sure you feel less anxious to bring a new life into the world.

"There getting bombarded with information from all different places," Potter said. "There moms telling them things, there friends are telling them things, there sisters, even women or strangers when they see a pregnant lady will come up and start giving them information and recommendations and this suggestions and this is just one place to cover a lot of material where there gonna get up to date accurate information."

Potter said the class is a great opportunity to help ease your mind before your new bundle of joy arrives.

Its also important to know it doesn't matter where you are delivering, anyone can sign up for the class.

To sign up and see the next time the class is offered all you have to do is call the hospital at 432-582-8000 or go to their website odessaregionalmedicalcenter.com

