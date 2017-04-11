Midland police looking for flower thief

The Midland Police Department is looking for a flower thief.

On Feb. 13, the suspect pictured took a $270 bouquet of flowers from an Albertsons store without paying.

He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds.

He was last seen getting into a silver Hyundai out of the store located at 1002 Andrews Hwy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

