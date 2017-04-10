West Odessa tire fire investigation underway

We're learning new details on the tire fire that happened Sunday afternoon in West Odessa.

We're told the fire started at BG Tire Disposal Site, which is a Land Reclamation Project Utilizing Tires. This site is regulated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

A spokesperson for TCEQ said investigators are currently on scene assisting with first responders and the EPA responders for response actions and air monitoring.

Roads were still blocked off Monday afternoon as first responders work out a plan to best handle the situation.

TCEQ says that when the fire is completely out and it is safe to go to the site, they will begin to figure out who is responsible for the fire and will start the cleanup process through the responsible party, making sure the site is cleaned up properly.

They may also decide to conduct an investigation to determine compliance with applicable state and federal environmental regulations.

We will keep you up to date as this story unfolds.

