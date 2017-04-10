Woman arrested after kicking officer in the nose, refusing to leave bus station

Odessa police arrested a woman after she kicked an officer in the nose and refused to leave a bus station.

Katisha Adams, 27, refused to leave the Greyhound station on East 8th street while she yelled at an employee.

After responding on reference to the disturbance, Odessa police attempted to get the woman’s name and date of birth, but she refused.

She began to pull away from the officers and dropped herself to the ground, kicking officer Patino in the nose.

The woman eventually identified herself as Adams and was arrested.

Adams is being charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest, detention or transport.

