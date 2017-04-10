Ector Co. improving interagency radio communication

Among the things approved at Monday’s Ector County Commissioners Court was the move of just under $60,000 from the savings account to try to improve interagency radio communication in law enforcement.

"We've all seen the dangers of 9/11, where agencies weren't able to communicate timely and efficiently with each other, this is an effort to avoid that,” Judge Ron Eckert said. “So that you'll have real time communication, which will lead to faster response times for emergencies and responding to criminal activity and accidents and other calamities."

The project is expected to improve efficiency and timeliness from dispatch.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.