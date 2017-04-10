JBS Texas Burger demolition begins - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

JBS Texas Burger demolition begins

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

After catching fire three times, the Texas Burger on JBS Parkway is being torn down.

The cause of the original fire was due to spontaneous combustion of oily rags (soy bean oil). 

There is no word on whether the location will be rebuilt at this time.

