'Spellicans' win 2017 Alpine Adult Spelling Bee

The team members of the "Spellicans" were crowned winners of the 2017 Alpine Adult Spelling Bee.

David Leyva, Suzanne Bailey, Linda Clay and Chris Muller won with the word “forgo” on Saturday.

The Adult Spelling Bee is an annual fundraiser, the proceeds got to support the operations of the Alpine Public Library.

Congratulations to all the participants!

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.