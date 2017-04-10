Ector Co. commissioners vote to allot $25M for jail renovation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. commissioners vote to allot $25M for jail renovation

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Ector County Commissioners Court (Source: KWES) Ector County Commissioners Court (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Ector County commissioners voted 4-1 in approval of allotting $25 million for the Ector County Jail renovation project.

According to the meeting agenda, the money would be used to pay for construction, renovation and equipping the facilities.

Although there is worry about the amount of money being spent on the project, it is something they are working to make happen.

