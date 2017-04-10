Man wanted for assaulting public servant, violating probation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man wanted for assaulting public servant, violating probation

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who assaulted a public servant.

Iram Baeza, 20, is also wanted for violating his probation.

He is 5’8” tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

