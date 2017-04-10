Newest outstanding warrants list released

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Steven Lee Garcia, 29, with 19 outstanding warrants.

Following behind him are Ruben M. Villegas, 37, and Borton Greg Tamngin, 22, each with 12 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list is Burnadette Miranda,41, with seven outstanding warrants and Billy Ray Stoudemire, 32, with four outstanding warrants.

If you know where these fugitives are, contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

