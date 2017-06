On Sunday, The U.T.P.B. Falcon Baseball Team dropped to 1-7 in Lone Star Conference action.

Final score:

Cameron: 7

U.T.P.B.: 2

Stats

Mike Fernandez: (2-4)

Matt Szymczak: (LP) (6.2 IP) (2 ER) (11 K)

Falcons return to the baseball diamond Thursday versus Tarleton State University.

