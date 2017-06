The Midland RockHounds drop to 2-1 on the season after Saturdays loss to the Tulsa Drillers.

Final Score:

Tulsa Drillers: 7

RockHounds: 6

Tyler Marincov: (3-5) (2 RBI)

Joel Seddon: (LP) (3.2 IP) (2 ER)

RockHounds are back in action Sunday versus the Springfield Cardinals.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.